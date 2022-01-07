S.D. Capitol Bureau report, for Monday, January 10, 2022

Here’s a first look at some of the action scheduled for Monday and Tuesday at the South Dakota Legislature.
Monday, January 10
Appropriations Committee, Dept. of Social Services budget hearing, 9 a.m. CT, room 362, Capitol.
Tuesday, January 11
2022 session officially begins at noon CT. House of Representatives and Senate convene for organization purposes.
Governor’s State of the State address, 1 p.m. CT, joint assembly of representatives and senators, House chamber.
Appropriations Committee, 3:00 p.m. CT, room 362. Agenda pending.
Legislature’s Executive Board, 3:30 p.m. CT, room 414, Capitol. Items include setting process for implementing Article III, § 31, of the South Dakota Constitution and an executive session to discuss pending litigation.
