S.D. Capitol Bureau Report for Friday, January 21, 2022

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT: Catch up on the second day of proceedings by the House Select Committee on Investigation with this story by KELOLAND News reporter Dan Santella that aired 10 p.m. Wednesday and the live blog of the testimony by KELOLAND News reporter Eric Mayer.

NEW BILLS: Representative Fred Deutsch, R-Florence, wants to limit the THC content in medical cannabis with HB 1088. He’s now prime sponsor of a half-dozen bills regarding medical cannabis… Senator Herman Otten, R-Lennox, wants to address how local governments change building codes in SB 90. One provision calls for the standards of the nearest first-class municipality apply for residential construction when a municipality or county doesn’t have its own standards… With HB 1090, Representative Tom Pischke, R-Dell Rapids, wants to require the state Game, Fish and Parks Department to deliver an annual report on South Dakota’s non-meandered waters and have the Legislature’s Executive Board hold at least one public hearing after receiving the report… Representative Marty Overweg, R-New Holland, wants to prohibit state government from spending money for enforcement of mandatory electronic identification tags for livestock in HB 1096… Senator Jim Bolin, R-Canton, in SB 94 wants the state Board of Education Standards expanded to include as non-voting members the chairs of the House and Senate education committees. Bolin also wants to speed up the review process for the state Teacher Compensation Review Board in SB 95 so that salaries are analyzed every two years, rather than the current three. He currently serves on the board.

LOOKING AHEAD: Go to sdlegislature.gov for an updated list of legislative committee-meeting agendas and the House and Senate floor calendars for Friday and Monday.