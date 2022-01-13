S.D. Capitol Bureau report for Friday, January 14, 2022

PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — Here’s a first look at some of the action scheduled for Friday and Tuesday at the South Dakota Legislature. Click on the bold-faced name to find members, the agenda and other details.

FRIDAY, January 14 — Day 4 of session.

Senate Transportation Committee, 8 a.m. CT, room 423, Capitol.

Joint Committee on Appropriations, 9 a.m. CT, room 362, Capitol.

House Commerce and Energy Committee, 10 a.m. CT, room 464, Capitol.

Senate Health and Human Services Committee, 10 a.m. CT, room 412, Capitol.

Senate State Affairs Committee, 10 a.m. CT, room 414, Capitol.

Senate Taxation Committee, 10 a.m. CT, room 423, Capitol.

House of Representatives, 12:30 p.m. CT, House chamber, Capitol.

Senate, 12:30 p.m. CT, Senate chamber, Capitol.

MONDAY, January 17 — No session because of Martin Luther King, Jr., national holiday.

House Select Committee on Investigation, 4:30 p.m. CT, room 362, Capitol.

TUESDAY, January 18 — Day 5 of session.

House Agriculture and Natural Resources Committee, 7:45 a.m. CT, room 414, Capitol.

Senate Education Committee, 7:45 a.m. CT, room 423, Capitol.

House Health and Human Services Committee, 8 a.m. CT, room 412, Capitol.

Senate Judiciary Committee, 8 a.m. CT, room 413, Capitol.

Joint Committee on Appropriations, 8:30 a.m. CT, room 362, Capitol.

House Local Government Committee, 10 a.m. CT, room 414, Capitol.

Senate Commerce and Energy Committee, 10 a.m. CT, room 412, Capitol.

LOOKING AHEAD: On Tuesday, the Senate Education Committee plans a hearing on a proposal from Senator Lee Schoenbeck, R-Watertown, to expand the tax credits on annual insurance premium tax returns to $3.5 million from the current $2 million. These are monies that insurance providers donate for Partners in Education scholarships rather than pay the state Division of Insurance as taxes.

EXTRA CREDIT: In case you missed it, KELOLAND News reporter Rae Yost took a look at the taxes and fees that the governor has proposed repealing… AP’s Stephen Groves reports state Attorney General Jason Ravnsborg hasn’t filled the missing and murdered coordinator’s position the Legislature created last year because, according to Ravnsborg, money hasn’t come through.