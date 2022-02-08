PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — Representative Fred Deutsch (above) listened Tuesday night as Senate Judiciary Committee members gave their reasons for voting 6-1 against his HB 1005 that would limit transgender students to school bathrooms, showers and sleeping rooms for the sex they were at birth. As they did, Deutsch, R-Florence, repeatedly said, “Smoke-out, smoke-out,” to the bill’s Senate sponsor, Marsha Symens, R-Dell Rapids, who was seated in front of him. He was referring to a legislative maneuver that can be used to force a bill from committee. We’ll find out soon what’s next.

