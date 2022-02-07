PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — Representative Steven Haugaard, R-Sioux Falls, and Senator Julie Frye-Mueller, R-Rapid City, want to let voters decide whether the South Dakota Constitution should define when life begins.

They’ve introduced HJR 5003 that says: “The term, human being, means each member of the species homo sapiens, at all stages of life, including the moment of fertilization or cloning, or other moment at which a member of the species comes into being.”

Considering that Republicans control 62 of the 70 House seats and 32 of the 35 Senate seats, this might have a chance of reaching the November statewide ballot. Except…

Haugaard is challenging Governor Kristi Noem for the Republican nomination in the June primary. Noem has more Republican legislators who her campaigns says have endorsed her than Haugaard has.

On the other hand, both chambers are solidly anti-abortion. The governor has no direct say on whether the Legislature puts a measure on the ballot for voters to decide.

MORE MEMBERS: Senate Democrat leader Troy Heinert of Mission and Representative Shawn Bordeaux, D-Mission, want voters to decide whether the South Dakota Legislature should expand numerically. They’ve introduced SJR 503 that proposes allowing the House to have 80 seats and the Senate 40 seats. They’re currently at 70 and 35, with the House allowed to have as many as 75. South Dakota’s 35 legislative districts have one senator and two representatives. Given the relatively few Democrats in the statehouse, this probably goes nowhere. Its hearing is scheduled Wednesday.

