PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — Go to sdlegislature.gov for an updated list of legislative committee meeting agendas, as well as the House and Senate floor calendars, for Monday, the ninth day of the 2023 session’s main run. Visit sd.net to hear committee and floor actions as they happen or catch up via the archives.

Follow KELOLAND’s Bob Mercer on Twitter @pierremercer for updates throughout the day from Pierre. And check out KELOLAND.com for all the latest news, including legislative reports from Jazzmine Jackson, Eric Mayer, Jacob Newton, Rae Yost and all the others.

CLICK HERE for the latest coverage of the 2023 South Dakota Legislative Session

FROM THE GRINDER (They’re making laws, not sausage!): Republican Rep. Carl Perry has withdrawn HB-1066 that sought to require some state government vehicles fuel up with a 30% ethanol blend starting July 1, 2026…

The House Judiciary Committee won’t hold a formal meeting Monday at the Capitol, but will instead tour the South Dakota Women’s Prison on Pierre’s east side at 10 a.m…

Republican Sen. David Wheeler wants to bring the the meaning of official newspaper into the internet era by expanding the definition in SB-80, including a proposed new section that says, “Maintain a minimum of two hundred paid online subscribers and distribute an associated print edition at least fifty weeks per year with a circulation of at least five hundred copies regardless of whether the print edition is made available to the public for a paid subscription or for free.”

Republican Rep. Fred Deutsch takes aim at pop-up shops that certify medical-marijuana patients with HB-1102…

Republican Rep. Phil Jensen has introduced HCR-6008 that includes statements such as “marriage is the union of one man and one woman” and “abortion and assisted suicide in all forms should be opposed.” He also filed HCR-6006 “encouraging the humane and fair treatment of the January 6 defendants.” And he has offered HJR-5003 as a potential ballot measure for 2024 that would allow patients to reject any medical treatment.