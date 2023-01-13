PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — Go to sdlegislature.gov for an updated list of legislative committee meeting agendas, as well as the House and Senate floor calendars, for Tuesday, the fifth day of the 2023 session’s main run. Visit sd.net to hear committee and floor actions as they happen or catch up via the archives.



FROM THE GRINDER (They’re making laws, not sausage!): There was a bit of early-session drama on Friday morning at the state Capitol, as Rep. Tina Mulally, R-Rapid City, challenged Rep. Mike Weisgram, R-Fort Pierre, over the constitutionality of the first two bills that came before the House Commerce and Energy Committee. Both bills came from the state Department of Labor and Regulation. Weisgram, the panel’s chair, read the Legislature’s joint rule allowing committees to introduce bills at the request of the governor, state departments, constitutional offices, and the chief justice of the South Dakota Supreme Court. “I as chairman did approve introduction of these bills electronically,” Weisgram said. Mulally then quoted a state law requiring a written request be submitted to the committee for each bill. Weisgram said he had received those requests but didn’t have them with him. Weisgram asked the Legislature’s chief research and legal analyst, John McCullough, to come forward. McCullough said Weisgram was proceeding correctly. “They’re consistent with the rules,” McCullough said…

Just in case you were planning to visit the Capitol on Monday to see the Legislature in action, save the trip. State lawmakers aren’t meeting because of the national Martin Luther King Jr. holiday. They return to action Tuesday morning…

Sen. John Wiik, R-Big Stone City, filed legislation Friday that would substantially change South Dakota’s driver-license punishments for teenagers. Those penalties currently cover up to the license holder’s age-18 birthday. Wiik’s change would shorten it to the age-16 birthday…

Rep. Carl Perry, R-Aberdeen, filed legislation Friday that would prohibit agricultural land in South Dakota from purchase by foreign governments or by businesses in which foreign governments have a controlling interest. It includes this sentence, “A foreign government may not purchase, acquire, lease, or hold any interest in agricultural land in this state.” The legislation says the ban wouldn’t apply to any interest in agricultural land acquired by a foreign government before July 1, 2023. Later Friday, the governor announced she would be offering a bill with Rep. James ‘J.D.’ Wangsness, R-Miller, and Sen. Joshua Klumb, R-Mitchell, as legislative sponsors.