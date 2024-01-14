PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — Go to sdlegislature.gov for an updated list of daily agendas for legislative committee meetings, as well as for House and Senate floor action, for Tuesday, the fifth working day of the 2024 session of the South Dakota Legislature.

THREE QUICK THINGS TO KNOW

There are now 90 House bills and 85 Senate bills filed…

The session’s first anti-CO2 pipeline legislation is HB1079. It would require any energy conversion or transmission project to receive the landowner’s permission before entering the property for examination or survey, unless the project has already received a siting permit from the state Public Utilities Commission and the landowner has been paid for the access. Prime sponsor is Republican Rep. Scott Moore, general manager of FEM Electric Association. Co-sponsors so far are House Republicans Karla Lems, Carl Perry and John Sjaarda…

The House Education Committee deadlocked Friday on the Department of Education’s attempt at merging the two commissions that oversee ethics of teachers and school administrators. The panel will take up HB1021 again when Republican Rep. Byron Callies is back. Voting for the merger were Republicans Melissa Heermann, Brian Mulder, Scott Odenbach, Bethany Soye, Phil Jensen, Tyler Tordsen and Fred Deutsch. Opposing the merger were Democrat Eric Emery and Republicans Roger DeGroot. Tim Reisch, Amber Arlint, Stephanie Sauder, Scott Moore and Mike Stevens.

