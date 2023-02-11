PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — Go to sdlegislature.gov for an updated list of legislative committee meeting agendas, as well as the House and Senate floor calendars, for Monday, the 22nd day of the 2023 session’s main run. Visit sd.net to hear committee and floor actions as they happen or catch up via the archives.

The 40-28 decision by the House to pass HB-1133 on Thursday afternoon might prove to be a hollow victory. The proposal from Republican Rep. Karla Lems targets two CO2 pipeline projects that already have permit applications filed with the state Public Utilities Commission. The commission’s evidentiary hearing for Navigator Heartland Greenway is set for June 7-16, while the hearing dates for SCS Carbon Transport are Sept. 11-22, with Sept. 25-29 set aside as overflow dates if needed. The legislation would prohibit a pipeline project from using eminent domain to take private land if the product isn’t a commodity — and the argument is whether CO2 is indeed a commodity. The bill also prohibits eminent domain for a pipeline that buries underground the product it carries, as both Navigator and SCS propose, or receives federal tax credits. The bill now moves to the Senate, where Republican Tom Pischke is its sole sponsor. (He was the only senator to speak in defense of his seatmate, Republican Sen. Julie Frye-Mueller, during her recent disciplinary troubles.) The governor’s office didn’t take a public position on the legislation at the Feb. 6 hearing, but Lt. Gov. Larry Rhoden attended a groundbreaking for the GEVO aircraft-fuel production plant at Lake Preston back in September — the news release described the 1,000-job project as “the largest economic investment in South Dakota history” — and a representative for GEVO was the last opponent to testify against the legislation, saying in so many words that its passage would mean the company wouldn’t consider South Dakota as a site for a future plant. That signaled, should Pischke get the bill through the Senate, that a governor’s veto might follow. With just 40 ayes in the House, the bill’s supporters would need to not only hold all of them but also convince at least seven more representatives to switch sides and vote for a veto override.