Republican Rep. Kirk Chaffee wants to require that county auditors keep a list of messengers who deliver absentee ballots. HB-1165 also would prohibit the use of drop boxes for returning absentee ballots. And it would prohibit county auditors from mailing an absentee ballot to a voter after the Thursday before election day…

Democrat Rep. Erin Healy and Democrat Sen. Shawn Bordeaux want feminine hygiene products exempted from the state sales tax. It’s HB-1159…

Republican Rep. Fred Deutsch and Republican Sen. Jim Stalzer take aim at the current practice of pop-up shops for medical-marijuana certifications. HB-1172 would require the certifications occur in state-licensed health care facilities…

Republican Sen. Julie Frye-Mueller and Republican Rep. Phil Jensen want to prohibit any additional immunization requirement for children in SB-125…

Republican Sen. David Wheeler and Republican Rep. Drew Peterson have filed SB-160 that would require post-election audits in the 66 counties. The secretary of state would pay for them…

Republican Sen. Mike Diedrich and Republican Rep. Becky Drury want to close a loophole in state open-meetings law. SB-162 would require a public-comment period at every official meeting. State law currently says “regularly scheduled” meetings.