PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — Go to sdlegislature.gov for an updated list of legislative committee meeting agendas, as well as the House and Senate floor calendars, for Friday, the eighth day of the 2023 session's main run.

FROM THE GRINDER (They’re making laws, not sausage!): Republican Rep. Fred Deutsch of Florence wants to expand the definition of an abused or neglected child. He wants to add, “Whose parent, guardian, or custodian negligently or intentionally causes or permits the child to inhale, ingest, contact, or access marijuana, as defined in subdivision 22-42-1(7), unless lawfully certified by a practitioner for medical use by the child under chapter 34-20G, including prenatal exposure”…

Republican Sen. Jim Stalzer of Sioux Falls has proposed legislation that would establish regional jail authorities. He’s also prime sponsor of legislation for Gov. Kristi Noem that would let a state department’s cabinet secretary issue provisional licenses to people moving to South Dakota who are licensed in other states for a wide variety of occupations, including EMTs, educators and even pesticide applicators and water plant operators…

Republican Sen. Brent Hoffman of Sioux Falls wants the Legislature to authorize an interim study on the potential for nuclear power in South Dakota…

Republican Sen. Jim Bolin of Canton wants the Legislature to affirm its support for the Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization decision that allows states to decide how abortion should be regulated.