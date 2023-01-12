PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — Go to sdlegislature.gov for an updated list of legislative committee meeting agendas, as well as the House and Senate floor calendars, for Friday, the fourth day of the 2023 session’s main run. Visit sd.net to hear committee and floor actions as they happen or catch up via the archives.

Follow KELOLAND’s Bob Mercer on Twitter @pierremercer for updates throughout the day from Pierre. And check out KELOLAND.com for all the latest news, including legislative reports from Jazzmine Jackson, Eric Mayer, Jacob Newton, Rae Yost and all the others.

FROM THE GRINDER (They’re making laws, not sausage!): No one nominated a different candidate for House speaker Tuesday, but 14 of the House Republicans voted against Rep. Hugh Bartels, R-Watertown. Those who openly opposed Bartels on the roll-call vote were Aaron Aylward, Randy Gross, Jon Hansen, Phil Jensen, Chris Karr, Karla Lems, Liz May, John Mills, Tina Mulally, Marty Overweg, Sue Peterson, Tony Randolph, John Sjaarda and Bethany Soye. Bartels had won a three-way race when the House Republican caucus met privately after the November election, defeating Hansen, who had been speaker pro tem — the No. 2 slot — behind then-Speaker Spencer Gosch during the 2021-2022 term…

Sen. John Wiik of Big Stone City not only wants to be chosen as the new chairman of South Dakota Republican Party this weekend, he also wants to prohibit ranked-voting in South Dakota. He introduced legislation this week that would ban it. The South Dakota Attorney General office issued an opinion last year that said state laws don’t allow ranked voting for home-rule municipalities such as Sioux Falls. Wrote then-Chief Deputy AG Charles McGuigan, “I conclude that home-rule-chartered municipalities may not adopt ranked choice voting in that it conflicts with state law.” The opinion, written while then-Attorney General Jason Ravnsborg was suspended after his House impeachment, noted that approval voting — where a voter can equally support more than one candidate in a race — didn’t appear to conflict with state laws concerning municipal elections…

They have different last names, but they’re most definitely related. Rep. Tamara St. John, R-Sisseton, is the mother of freshman Rep. Tyler Tordsen, R-Sioux Falls. It’s not unusual to have multiple generations serving from the same family at the same time. The past four terms, there was the mother-son duo of Rep. Lana Greenfield of Doland and Sen. Brock Greenfield of Clark, who’s now South Dakota’s new commissioner of school and public lands. For 10 years, there was a father-son duo of Al Novstrup of Aberdeen (who’s still serving, now in the Senate) and David Novstrup of Aberdeen.