FIVE QUICK THINGS TO KNOW

As of Thursday late afternoon, there were 79 House bills and 80 Senate bills…

Republican Rep. Tina Mulally has withdrawn HCR6002 that called for an interim study regarding foreign ownership of agricultural land. The other lead sponsor was Republican Sen. Julie Frye-Mueller…

Medical-cannabis bills are on the Friday agendas in Senate Health and Human Services at 7:45 a.m. and in House Judiciary at 10 a.m….

Among the bills on the House State Affairs agenda Friday is HB1041 from Republican Rep. Tyler Tordsen that would allow a federally recognized Indian tribe to be eligible for housing infrastructure grants and loans…

Lanny Nickell, Southwest Power Pool CEO, will provide an informational briefing to the House Commerce and Energy Committee at 11:30 a.m. Friday.

