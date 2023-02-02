PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — Go to sdlegislature.gov for an updated list of legislative committee meeting agendas, as well as the House and Senate floor calendars, for Wednesday, the 15th day of the 2023 session’s main run. Visit sd.net to hear committee and floor actions as they happen or catch up via the archives.

FROM THE GRINDER (They’re making laws, not sausage!): Republican Sen. Jim Bolin said in passing today he’s not seeking re-election in 2024…

Neither is Republican Sen. Lee Schoenbeck…

The Senate on Thursday was asked to reconsider SB-117 by its prime sponsor, Republican Sen. Ryan Maher. There was no resurrection of his attempt to double the video-lottery bet limit to $4 and increase the maximum jackpot to $2,500. He was turned down, 17-18. The bill had died Wednesday by a similar vote…

The Legislature meets today (Friday). It marks the end of the only five-day week for lawmakers this session.