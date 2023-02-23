PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — Go to sdlegislature.gov for an updated list of legislative committee meeting agendas, as well as the House and Senate floor calendars, for Wednesday, the 27th day of the 2023 session’s main run. Visit sd.net to hear committee and floor actions as they happen or catch up via the archives.

FROM THE GRINDER (They’re making laws, not sausage!): The countdown begins. Today marks 10 working days from the end of the 2023 session. As of Wednesday night, the Legislative Research Council report showed the governor had so far signed into law 23 House bills and 11 Senate bills. House members so far have introduced 241 bills, senators 209…

The Senate delayed debate on HB-1090 Thursday. Senate Republican leader Casey Crabtree said an amendment was being worked out between the sides. The governor’s legislation would increase protection of agriculture producers and processors against nuisance claims. The House had approved it 61-9 on January 26. A Senate amendment would send the bill back to the House for a decision whether to agree or call a House-Senate conference committee.