PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — Go to sdlegislature.gov for an updated list of legislative committee meeting agendas, as well as the House and Senate floor calendars, for Tuesday, the 26th day of the 2023 session’s main run. Visit sd.net to hear committee and floor actions as they happen or catch up via the archives.

Follow KELOLAND’s Bob Mercer on Twitter @pierremercer for updates throughout the day from Pierre. And check out KELOLAND.com for all the latest news, including legislative reports from Jazzmine Jackson, Eric Mayer, Jacob Newton, Rae Yost and all the others.

FROM THE GRINDER (They’re making laws, not sausage!): Republican Rep. Mary Fitzgerald has withdrawn HB-1076, her attempt at restoring what was commonly known in legal circles as ‘diploma privilege.’ That practice, discontinued decades ago, allowed University of South Dakota law-school graduates to automatically become members of the South Dakota Bar. She pulled it on Valentine’s Day…

Nineteen bills and proposed ballot measures have now been withdrawn…

The Legislature marks cross-over day on Wednesday, February 22. That’s the internal deadline for a bill or resolution to be handled by its chamber of origin…

Legislators headed out after adjournment Thursday for a four-day weekend, capped on Monday by the Presidents’ Day federal and state holiday. They gavel back on Tuesday.