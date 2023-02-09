PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — Go to sdlegislature.gov for an updated list of legislative committee meeting agendas, as well as the House and Senate floor calendars, for Monday, the 22nd day of the 2023 session’s main run. Visit sd.net to hear committee and floor actions as they happen or catch up via the archives.



FROM THE GRINDER (They’re making laws, not sausage!): Thursday marked day 21 of the 38-day session. The Legislature isn’t meeting today but returns Monday for another four-day week of work at the Capitol. Looking ahead, lawmakers will have four days away next weekend, returning Tuesday, Feb. 21…

The House Taxation Committee found itself deadlocked again Thursday over what to do with legislation from Democrat Rep. Erin Healy calling for a sales-tax exemption on feminine hygiene products. For the second meeting in a row, the 13-member committee was short a few representatives and could neither endorse nor kill HB-1159. Finally, Republican Rep. Tony Randolph, who opposed the bill, suggested it be sent without recommendation to the House Appropriations Committee. And off it went on an 8-2 vote…

Gov. Kristi Noem’s office announced Thursday she had signed 26 more bills. Among the latest batch was HB-1003 repealing the Legislature’s requirement on itself that prison or jail cost estimated statements be assembled for “any bill or amendment, except misdemeanor penalties, that may impact the state prison or county jail population.” The law had been on the books since 2013. There was an emergency clause, so the repeal took effect upon receiving her signature, rather than the standard July 1…

Another new signing was HB-1063 which requires the Unified Judicial System — (that is, the state’s courts) — “to assemble a task force to address barriers to services for emerging adults involved in the justice system.” Supreme Court Chief Justice Steven Jensen requested it. The bill rolled through the House 67-2, but nearly failed in the Senate, surviving 18-17, as Republican Sen. Dean Wink voted aye at the end of the roll call to help get it over the finish line…

The governor has now signed 33 bills into law so far this session.