(Our Auto Expert) — In today’s globalized world, the concept of “Made in America” can be intricate and multifaceted. As we delve deeper into the layers of production and assembly, a product’s true origin and composition become less straightforward.

When we hear about vehicles assembled in America, such as the Lucid Air, BMW XM, Zero Motorcycle, and Jeep Wrangler, it’s essential to understand that their components may come from various parts of the world, particularly Asia. This raises the question: can these vehicles still be considered “Made in America”?

As we peel back each layer of the “Made in America” onion, the situation becomes more intricate. In 2022, President Biden signed the Reduction of Inflation Act, which introduced changes to federal tax credits for electric and hybrid car purchases. To qualify for these incentives, vehicles must meet specific criteria, including being built in America and sourcing battery minerals from countries with agreements with the United States. This act aimed to clarify what “Made in America” truly entails for prospective car buyers.

Cars.com, a prominent automotive resource, annually compiles a list of the top 100 American-made cars. However, to be included, vehicles must meet specific criteria. These criteria include the final assembly location(s), the percentage of U.S. and Canadian parts, the countries of origin for available engines and transmissions, and the U.S. manufacturing workforce.

Now, let’s explore the top ten vehicles that rank highest in terms of being “Made in America.” Surprisingly, the top four spots are held by Tesla, with the Y, Model 3, Model X, and Model S taking the lead. The Honda Passport, Volkswagen ID.4, Honda Odyssey, Acura MDX, Honda Ridgeline, and Acura RDX are close behind.

The ever-changing landscape of the automotive industry is evident when we examine this year’s list. A record-breaking 22 electric or hybrid vehicles made the top 100, a clear indicator of the growing trend toward more sustainable transportation options. Industry experts anticipate that the number of eco-friendly vehicles on the list will continue to increase next year and beyond.

As consumer demand evolves and global supply chains become increasingly interconnected, understanding the true essence of “Made in America” becomes crucial. The automotive industry serves as a prime example of the complexities involved, as cars assembled in America may incorporate parts sourced from various countries. The definition of “Made in America” continues evolving with our interconnected world’s shifting dynamics.