(Our Auto Expert) — The Hummer brand took its last breath in 2010 but has been resurrected for 2022.

Representing the all-electric portion and side brand of GMC, the Hummer is going to be available initially only as a truck and then later on as an SUV. There are some real eye-opening features on the vehicle that make it highly sought after.

In the all-new EV Hummer, you can get up to 1,000 horsepower, depending on the powertrain. GMC also offers an estimated range of 329 miles per charge and with the 1,000 horsepower on board, you go 0-60 in just three seconds.

This marvel in power and technology also gives you removable roof panels and adjustable air suspension including a fun trick called “extraction mode” where the Hummer lifts you 10 inches up making it easier for you to off-road to where you need to go. And of course, the elephant in the room wishes it was this agile. The GMC Hummer is able to “Crab Walk” where all four tires are independent and allow you to move in a “crab” style sideways and diagonally. Both make it significantly easier to take off-road.

The Hummer EV uses GM’s new Ultium battery-pack technology and should get an estimated 329 miles of driving range per charge. The Hummer uses an 800-volt electrical architecture with 350-kilowatt fast-charging capability which GMC claims will add 100 miles of range in just 10 minutes.

When you first climb in the car you can’t help but notice the huge 13.4-inch infotainment display and then the almost as big 12.3-inch digital instrument panel. GMC hired the makers of Fornite to make the graphics for the infotainment interface. GMCs latest version of Super Cruise comes equipped and has over two hundred thousand capable miles of road.