ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Minnesota auto dealers are suing over the state’s “clean cars” plan.

The rules adopted by the Walz administration last year and published in the State Register take effect in 2024 with the 2025 model year. They’ll require manufacturers and dealers to supply more electric vehicles for the Minnesota marketplace.

The Minnesota Auto Dealers Association filed the complaint with the state Court of Appeals, following unsuccessful attempts at the federal level to block the plan. The group argues that Minnesota doesn’t qualify to adopt the California rules under federal law.

The Minnesota Pollution Control Agency argues that there’s strong demand for EVs, but many of those vehicles get sent to other states that have already adopted the California standards.