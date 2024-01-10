Vietnamese electric vehicle startup VinFast provided a hint at the next evolution of its lineup during the 2024 CES and confirmed some new models for the U.S. market.

VinFast only delivered its first vehicle in the U.S. a year ago, but it already has four models on sale, all crossovers, and more in the pipeline.

One potential avenue for the company, as indicated by the VF Wild concept presented at the CES, is an electric midsize pickup truck. VinFast doesn’t hide the fact that the VF Wild is only the company’s first attempt at an electric truck, and as a result any potential production version could end up very different. Nevertheless, the VF Wild looks promising.

The crew cab truck was developed with Australian design company Gomitiv, and is described by VinFast as featuring a “fluid dynamism” inspired by the flowing motion of a superhero’s cape. Inside, the designers went upmarket by adding plenty of brown leather in combination with suede-like gray cloth. A large screen serves as the infotainment hub, while the driver gets a thin digital gauge cluster behind the steering wheel.

VinFast VF Wild concept

The VF Wild measures 209 inches long, making it about six inches shorter than the almost full-size Rivian R1T, though the two trucks are roughly the same width at close to 79 inches. A flexible midgate means the bed size can be increased from five to eight feet when the rear seats are folded down.

No details on the powertrain have been revealed, but a dual-motor all-wheel-drive setup is likely, at least as an option, given the competition.

Should the VF Wild enter production, the U.S. would likely be a target market. That means production may even happen at VinFast’s plant under construction in North Carolina, to ensure the truck escapes the 25% tax on imported light trucks while possibly attracting EV incentives.

VinFast also used CES to present the VF 3 mini crossover and DrgnFly e-bike. Both models are intended for U.S. sale, VinFast said, and the DrgnFly is already promised with a price tag of around $2,800.

