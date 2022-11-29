Formula 1 star Lewis Hamilton is known for his love of collecting cars, but is a 1990s-era Nissan about to join his fleet?

It could be the case if the car we’re talking about is an R34 Nissan Skyline GT-R, which has experienced soaring values in recent years.

The seven-time world champion last week posted a video of himself hooning about behind the wheel of a white GT-R during a recent visit to Japan. He has a smile on his face almost the whole time, including when smoke seeps out of the transmission.

The video shows him switching gears of the car’s six-speed manual, as well as performing some drifts and donuts in a closed-off car park.

Despite the fun he had in the car, Hamilton probably won’t add it to his collection. The eco-conscious racer in 2020 said he no longer drives many of his supercars for environmental reasons, preferring electric cars instead, and occasionally hybrids. His collection includes classics like the Shelby Cobra, as well as newer machines like the McLaren P1 and Ferrari LaFerrari. No doubt the Mercedes-Benz AMG One hypercar, which has a fully electric mode, is also set to join it shortly.

