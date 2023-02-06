Known for its off-road shock absorbers, Fox is delving into complete vehicle builds with a special-edition Ford Bronco inspired by the King of the Hammers off-road race.

Built under the Fox Factory Performance Vehicle Development (PVD) banner in a partnership with King of the Hammers race, the Ford Bronco King of the Hammers (KOH) Edition was unveiled at its namesake race last Friday, with modifications inspired by the 4600-class Broncos competing in the event.

Fox teamed with off-road racer Jason Scherer to design the vehicle. The modifications center around Fox’s 2.5 Performance Elite shocks, paired with BDS coilovers, locating 37-inch BF Goodrich KM3 tires wrapped around 18-inch satin gray wheels. Other BDS suspension components include uniball front upper control arms, adjustable rear control arms, and an adjustable track bar. JKS parts consist of lower control arm and lower shock skid plates, a max tire clearance kit, and a steering wheel sleeve kit to beef up the Bronco’s factory tie rod ends. The package also includes carbon-fiber fender flares, rock sliders, full underbody skid-plate coverage, an air compressor, a bikini top, additional lighting, KOH graphics, and a Rage4th-designed high-clearance front bumper.

Fox Factory Performance Vehicle Development Ford Bronco King of the Hammers edition

No changes to the powertrain were mentioned. Fox didn’t say on which Bronco model the KOH edition is based but compared it to the Wildtrak model (it doesn’t appear to be as extreme as the Bronco Raptor with its wide-body design). As a refresher, Ford offers a 300-hp 2.3-liter turbo-4 and a 330-hp 2.7-liter twin-turbo V-6 in the standard Bronco (both outputs are achieved with premium fuel). A 10-speed automatic transmission is available with both engines, but the turbo-4 can also be harnessed to a 7-speed manual gearbox.

Held every February on public land in Johnson Valley, California, King of the Hammers combines rock crawling with desert racing, requiring vehicles to be capable of both high-speed running and technical, low-speed rock crawling. Competitors use modified production vehicles like the 4600-class Broncos, as well as purpose-built race trucks. King of the Hammers also served as inspiration for the factory-built Ford Bronco Raptor.

Fox hasn’t released pricing information for its KOH Edition Bronco yet, nor has it said how many vehicles will be built. It did say that interested customers will be able to purchase one through a participating Ford dealership, and the modifications are backed by a 3-year/36,000-mile warranty. Fox will handle the modifications, similar to other aftermarket special editions sold with Ford’s approval, such as the F-250 Harley-Davidson Edition pickups modified by Tuscany Motor Co. or vehicles built by Ford-approved tuners including Roush.

Related Articles