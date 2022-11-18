Hennessey Performance Engineering is getting in on the overlanding trend with a modified Ram 1500 TRX designed for treks to the wilderness.

The new Overland Edition is based on the Hennessey Mammoth tuned versions of the TRX, adding features like a bed rack with a hard-shell tent, a retractable 55-inch awning, auxiliary fuel tanks, and a water reservoir. A 28-inch splitting axe, a shovel, and LED perimeter lighting are included as well, while a ladder and grab handles ease access to the bed-mounted tent.

Ram 1500 TRX Hennessey Mammoth 1000 Overland Edition

The Overland Edition is available with Hennessey’s Mammoth 900 or Mammoth 1000 powertrain upgrades. The former takes the TRX’s 6.2-liter supercharged V-8 from its stock 702 hp and 650 lb-ft of torque to 900 hp and 873 lb-ft, while the latter boosts output further to 1,012 hp and 969 lb-ft. Those outputs are achieved with a new supercharger, larger fuel injectors, and a high-flow induction system.

Hennessey previously said the Mammoth 1000 could reach 60 mph from a standstill in 3.2 seconds and run the quarter-mile in 11.4 seconds at more than 120 mph. It’s unclear how the added weight of the camping gear and extra fluids will affect acceleration, but Hennessey has christened the Mammoth 1000 Overland Edition “the world’s most powerful overlanding pickup.”

Ram 1500 TRX Hennessey Mammoth 1000 Overland Edition

Hennessey also expects most customers to order its $21,950 Stage 2 off-road package, which adds 37-inch tires (in place of the stock 35s), new bumpers, LED off-road lights, electronic fold-out steps, and a front leveling kit.

The Overland Edition treatment costs $19,950 on top of the cost of the Mammoth performance upgrade ($25,950 for the Mammoth 900 and $36,950 for the Mammoth 1000) and the roughly $86,000 donor vehicle. That brings the possible total to around $165,000.

