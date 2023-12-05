Van Halen frontman Sammy Hagar’s 2015 Ferrari LaFerrari will be auctioned off by Barrett-Jackson in Scottsdale, Arizona, this coming January.

A rockstar owner isn’t the only interesting thing about this LaFerrari. It also features a unique cream exterior and matching interior chosen by the Red Rocker to match the color of a 1960s Ferrari the Rock & Roll Hall of Famer saw pictured on the wall of the automaker’s Maranello factory during a 2014 visit.

Sammy Hagar’s 2015 Ferrari LaFerrari (photo via Barrett-Jackson)

Hagar has enjoyed the LaFerrari, calling it is favorite car and putting about 1,100 miles on it—fairly heavy use for a limited-edition supercar. However, the 76-year-old Hagar explained in an interview with USA Today he feels that his eyesight and reflexes are no longer up to the task of driving it.

The LaFerrari launched in 2013 as Ferrari’s flagship, comprising one third of a “Holy Trinity” of hybrid supercars, along with the McLaren P1 and Porsche 918 Spyder, which appeared at roughly the same time. Its powertrain consists of a 6.3-liter V-12, a pair of electric motors, and a 7-speed dual-clutch transmission. Output is 950 hp, good for 0-60 mph in less than 3.0 seconds and a 217-mph top speed.

Sammy Hagar’s 2015 Ferrari LaFerrari (photo via Barrett-Jackson)

Ferrari built 499 LaFerrari coupes as part of the regular production run, plus a 500th coupe for a charity auction. It then built 209 LaFerrari Aperta convertibles, again adding one more car to the production run for a charity auction, which fetched $10 million.

About a decade after the LaFerrari appeared, a successor code-named F250 (the LaFerrari’s code name was F150) has been spied testing at Ferrari’s Fiorano test track. It’s scheduled to launch in 2026 with a larger, but still limited production run estimated at 600 coupes plus an additional 250-200 convertibles versions. But don’t expect Sammy Hagar to be among the hand-raisers.

