BMW announced Tuesday that it will adopt the Tesla charge port and corresponding North American Charging Standard (NACS) for battery electric models in the U.S. and Canada starting in 2025.

Drivers of BMW, Mini, and Rolls-Royce EVs with CCS charge ports will gain access to Tesla Supercharger stations using an adapter, starting in early 2025.

2024 Rolls-Royce Spectre

BMW’s lineup of EVs in the U.S. includes the i4 hatchback, i7 sedan, and iX SUV, while the 2024 BMW i5 hatchback is coming soon. A new generation of Mini Cooper and Countryman EVs is coming next year, for the 2025 model year. And on the Rolls-Royce side, the 2024 Rolls-Royce Spectre electric coupe is arriving late this year.

Looking ahead, BMW’s next-generation EVs, signaled by the design of the Vision Neue Klasse concept and switching to cylindrical battery cells, may be among the first to get NACS in the U.S. from the start.

BMW Vision Neue Klasse concept

The three BMW Group brands will also adopt the NACS port as its native charging tech for the U.S. and Canada starting in 2025, the company said. It didn’t clarify whether that means models will get the new interface as they’re redesigned or replaced, or whether all of the group’s EVs will get NACS soon thereafter.

BMW noted that this agreement is in addition to its commitment with six other automakers to create a new charging network in North America. That network has already promised to provide access to EVs using both CCS and NACS, with support for peak-rate 800-volt charging as well as NACS V4, which may become an essential component for some EVs with large batteries that shift to the new standard.

