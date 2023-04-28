The 2024 Honda HR-V small crossover arrives with a $500 price increase over the redesigned 2023 HR-V, Honda announced on Friday. Aside from the modest price hike, nothing changes for the smallest crossover in Honda’s lineup.

The base LX costs $25,395, including a destination charge of $1,295 that increases $50 from what we reported in February.

Every HR-V is powered by a 2.0-liter inline-4 that makes 158 hp. A CVT mimics the gear shifts of a traditional automatic, and front-wheel drive is standard. Adding all-wheel drive costs $1,500 across the lineup.

Standard features include driver-assist tech such as automatic emergency braking, active lane control, automatic high beams, LED headlights, and adaptive cruise control. Standard convenience features include a 7.0-inch touchscreen with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, a 7.0-inch digital instrument cluster, two USB ports, and keyless start.

Stepping up to the Sport trim increases the wheel size from 17- to 18-inch black alloy rollers, and the exterior has black trim elements, a different grille, and an exhaust finisher. The $27,495 Sport grade adds blind-spot monitors, a leather-wrapped steering wheel, and heated front seats.

2024 Honda HR-V 2024 Honda HR-V 2024 Honda HR-V

For a power driver seat trimmed in leather and a larger 9.0-inch touchscreen with wireless phone connectivity and a wireless phone charger, as well as a satellite radio trial, consider the $29,495 EX-L.

The 2024 Honda HR-V remains one of the largest small crossovers, but it’s no longer the bargain it was when launched new in 2016. The 2023 Toyota Corolla Cross undercuts it by about $1,000, but it’s also more than four inches shorter. The redesigned 2024 Subaru Crosstrek starts at $26,220, but has standard all-wheel drive, so it’s about $600 less than a similarly equipped HR-V. The Mazda CX-30 also has standard AWD but starts at less than $25,000, though prices can rise to $35,000.

Built in Mexico, the 2024 Honda HR-V is on sale now.

Related Articles