Porsche has issued a recall on certain versions of the Panamera hatchback and wagon due to a potential fire risk.

The recall affects Panameras and Panamera Sport Turismos from the 2017-2021 model years, and specifically the Panamera, Panamera 4, Panamera GTS, Panamera Turbo, and Panamera Turbo S grades.

A total of 24,467 examples may be affected in the U.S., according to the recall notice published by the NHTSA on Jan. 27.

The issue is caused by the external coolant pump for the climate control system on the vehicles. In some cases, humidity may enter the pump and cause an electrical short circuit, which in turn could lead to a fire.

The remedy requires dealers to replace the coolant pump and inspect and replace the plug-in connection, if necessary. The service will be offered free of charge.

Owner notification letters are expected to be mailed out on March 27, but anyone looking for further information can contact Porsche at 1-800-767-7243 or the NHTSA at 1-888-327-4236 (reference recall campaign number 23V033000).

