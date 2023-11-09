Dodge has unveiled a new batch of crate engines and one of them is the 1,025-hp supercharged 6.2-liter V-8 that powers the limited-edition 2023 Dodge Challenger SRT Demon 170.

In crate form the engine is known as the Hellephant C170, and like the engine in the Demon 170, it develops a peak 1,025 hp and 945 lb-ft of torque when running on E85. The 170 in the name is a reference to the alcohol proof content of ethanol.

The crate engine is available via the Dodge Connection network and is priced at $27,695. It will likely be limited in production, like previous Hellephant engines, though Dodge hasn’t said whether that’s the case.

The original Hellephant, a supercharged 7.0-liter V-8 good for 1,000 hp, was limited to 100 units. However, Dodge has released multiple variants of the engine, including one capable of developing 1,500 hp on E85.

The Hellephant C170 comes fully assembled and includes a 3.0-liter supercharger, a 3.02-inch pulley, a 105-mm throttle body, and more.

2023 Dodge Challenger SRT Demon 170

For buyers on a tighter budget, there’s also a long-block version of the Hellephant C170 available for $18,995. While it misses out on the supercharger and a few other components, it still gets a number of the complete engine’s upgrades including all of the reinforced internals and cylinder heads.

Similar long-block versions of the crate versions of the Challenger SRT Hellcat and Challenger SRT Hellcat Redeye’s engines are also available.

Dodge also has new long-block versions of the crate versions of the Hurricane twin-turbocharged inline-6 engine. The crate versions, known as the HurriCrates, currently come in two flavors: a Cat1 rated at 420 hp and a Cat3 rated at 550 hp. Considering real-life hurricane scaling goes up to Category 5, we may possibly see at least two more versions of the HurriCrates with even more power.

The new crate engines will be available from early 2024.

With Dodge parent Stellantis planning to phase out its high-performance V-8 cars in the coming years, it seems Dodge Connection will be able to cater to V-8 fans into the future, though for how long isn’t clear.

