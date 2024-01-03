Electric vehicle startup Mullen will use this month’s 2024 CES to present a flagship performance version of its upcoming Five crossover.

First shown at the 2021 Los Angeles auto show, the Mullen Five is an electric compact crossover designed to go up against the Tesla Model Y and Volkswagen ID.4.

Production is scheduled to take place at a plant in Mishawaka, Indiana. The plant’s former owner was AM General, which built Hummers and the Mercedes-Benz R-Class at the site. Mullen is accepting reservations for the Five and has previously hinted at production starting in 2024.

The RS version will boast more than 1,000 hp, or enough for 0-60 mph acceleration in less than two seconds, according to Mullen. The company has also previously hinted at a top speed of more than 200 mph. Such performance would place the Five RS in the same league as EVs like Tesla’s Plaid versions of the Model S and Model X, as well as Rimac’s Nevera hypercar.

Mullen Five

There are no details on pricing or range, but Mullen has previously said the standard Five will start at about $55,000 and come with a range of 325 miles. The standard Five is also said to come with enough horsepower for 0-60 acceleration in 3.2 seconds and a top speed of 155 mph.

In addition to the Five, Mullen plans to launch its own version of the Qiantu K50, a Chinese electric sports car that Mullen will rename the GT. The standard GT will have about 375 hp but Mullen is also working on an RS version that is promised with similar performance as the Five RS.

Mullen also operates in the commercial vehicles space. The company already offers Mullen-branded electric vans and trucks, and with an acquisition of fellow EV startup Bollinger in 2022, Mullen also plans to launch electric trucks under the Bollinger brand. It will also revive plans for Bollinger’s B1 and B2 electric SUV and pickup truck.

This year’s CES is scheduled for Jan. 9-12 at the Las Vegas Convention Center.

