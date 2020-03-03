Skip to content
KELOLAND.com
LIVE NOW
Watch KELOLAND News at 5
LIVE
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Please enter a search term.
Primary Menu
News
Capitol News Bureau
Coronavirus
Ukraine Crisis
KELOLAND.com Originals
Education
Eye on KELOLAND
HealthBeat
Investigates
Local News
National & World News
Politics
Positively KELOLAND
S.D. Legislative Session
South Dakota Marijuana
Your Money Matters
PR Newswire Press Releases
Top Stories
Pop up grocery store helps families save money
Video
Top Stories
Unity March held following hotel’s threat
Gallery
Noem signs HB 1318 and HB 1113 into law
State Climatologist: Drought concerns remain
Dog killer sentenced to 2 years of probation
Video
Weather
KELOLAND Weather Radar
Live Cam
Closeline
Submit A Closing
Weather Alerts
WeatherNow Stream
KELOLAND Live Doppler HD Storm Center
Storm Tracker App
Rain Gauge
Drought
Sports
SportsZone
Scoreboard
Summit League
The KELO Cup
High School Basketball Brackets
SDSU Jackrabbits
USD Coyotes
Top Stories
Chiefs send Hill to Dolphins for draft picks
Top Stories
BHSU Yellow Jackets advance to Final Four
Top Stories
De Smet boys go back to back in Class B
Video
Slow start dooms Dordt in NAIA Championship
Video
Five Takeaways: USD women advance to Sweet 16
Capturing memories for Coyote Nation
Video
Watch
Video Center
Watch Newscasts
College Basketball Schedule
Program Schedule
CBS News Live Feed
KELOXTRA
CW of the Black Hills
KELOLAND Living
Arts & Crafts Show
Book Club
Watch KELOLAND Living
Host Chat
Across The Table
Business Beat
Do It Yourself
Recipes
BestReviews
Souper Tuesday
Be On The Show
KELOLAND Living Golf Tour
KELOLAND Living Newsletter
Top Stories
Sink your teeth into Breadsmith’s Bread Bracket
Video
Top Stories
2022 Remarkable Women nominee: Julie Orrock
Video
Taking the ‘scare’ out of ‘mascara’
Video
Kettlebell exercises to switch up your fitness routine
Video
Do you find joy in exercising? Try these tips to …
Video
Employment
Automall
Community
Agriculture
Buy Local
Classifieds
Contests
Continuing the conversation
Emily’s Hope: A Personal Story
Falls Park History
Events Calendar
Gas Prices
Keep KELOLAND Warm
KELOLAND On The Road
KELOLAND Pets
Obituaries
Remarkable Women
Tradition Of Caring
Lund At Large Blog
Lottery
Horoscopes
About
Contact Us
Our History
Our People
Regional News Partners
Sign Up For Newsletters
Advertise With Us
Work For Us
Online Services
About BestReviews
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Search
Please enter a search term.
All Star
WATCH: 2021 Sanford Pentagon/KELOLAND Media Group …
Top All Star Headlines
Mors and Valandra-Prue named Sanford Pentagon/KELOLAND …
Eric Henderson full interview – All-Star Guest Speaker
Kalen Garry’s championship run earns Player of the …
Paul Bruns’ dynamic game secures Player of the Year …
Matthew Mors caps career with fourth consecutive …
Joe Sayler’s growth on the court earns Player of …
More All Star
Connor Libis caps career with State Tournament bid …
Haleigh Timmer’s evolution nets Player of the Year …
Sydni Schetnan’s defensive dominance leads to Player …
Lexi Unruh caps historic career with Player of the …
Caelyn Valandra-Prue overcomes adversity to secure …
Ndjakalenga Mwenentanda earns Player of the Year …
Ndjakalenga Mwenentanda earns Player of the Year …
no iframe support!
See Full Weather Forecast
Trending Stories
Roaches, mold & crime at apartments of $1B landlord
Hotel owner wants to ban Native Americans from property
80 years of USD Coyotes support from McCahren
Unity March held following hotel’s threat
Noem signs HB 1318 and HB 1113 into law
Don't Miss!
Scotland & Northern Ireland with Jay Trobec
KELOLAND Basketball Challenge
Win Tickets to Snoop Dogg/Koe Wetzel
Remarkable Women of KELOLAND
Your Guide To Coronavirus
Emily’s Hope
KELOLAND Investigates
View All Don't Miss