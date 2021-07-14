After All-Star Game, some downtown Denver road closures to stay in place through Friday

Some street parking around Coors Field was already blocked off on July 8, 2021, ahead of MLB All-Star Week festivities. (KDVR)

DENVER (KDVR) — With MLB All-Star Game festivities wrapping up, how long will it take for parking and roads to get back to normal downtown?

After settling for parking fees of more than $50 in the area near Coors Field, many fans are anxious to get back to paying less. But it’s not just baseball fans who are going downtown.

“We’re out here working. That’s half of what we’re being paid to be out here,” one downtown employee told the Problem Solvers.

The Problem Solvers found lots charging as little as $10, although the lots were several blocks away from All-Star Game events.

With many meters bagged or situated on closed streets, finding an available space has become a game of chance.

Road closure information

City officials told the Problem Solvers that roads around Coors Field should reopen after the final All-Star Game event.

Reopening:

Market and Blake Streets from 20th to 22nd Streets

21st Street, Blake Street to Market Street

Play Ball Park closures in place through Friday, July 16:

14th Street from Stout to Welton Streets

Welton Street from 12th to 14th Streets

Lots in that area may continue to elevate rates

More information, including maps, can be found at Denver’s website dedicated to All-Star Game information.

Cheaper parking tips

Parking apps like Spot Hero https://spothero.com can help you find a spot for nearly $20 less. The Problem Solvers found spaces near Coors Field for about $15.

Whether it’s a bike, scooter or public transportation, getting downtown without a car will continue to offer a cheaper alternative through the weekend.