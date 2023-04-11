NORTH SIOUX CITY, S.D. (KELO) — Our second finalist for the boys KELOLAND All-Star Player of the Year is Dakota Valley senior, Issac Bruns.

Dakota Valley owns a record, 53 game win streak. The Panthers have claimed the last two class ‘A’ state championships and at the front of that charge is Isaac Bruns.

“Isaac’s a winner. He’s been the leader of a team that’s won 53 games in a row for a reason and he does what it takes to win. He’s not scared of any moment,” coach Jason Kleis said.

Bruns posted 24 points per game last year and he even found a way to improve those numbers. As a senior, Isaac tallied 26 points and nine rebounds per contest.

“He’s great using his hands and his arms and get in position all those kinds of things. He’s done it all for us and we’ve had other good players around him that have really helped in his success, so teams can’t key on him. I think all those things combined have just made it a magical last couple of years for Isaac and the Panthers,” Kleis said.

Isaac’s brother Paul helped pave the way for Dakota Valley’s success. After his graduation in 2021, Issac took the lead role and even broke his brother’s scoring record with more than 23-hundred points.

“He was a part of a lot of those points. I played with him for two years and being able to pass him in that is pretty special. Obviously he was a great player and going to play with him in college again, will be super fun. I got two more years in college with him so I’m excited for it,” Player of the Year Finalist Issac Bruns said.

Following another off the charts season, the senior guard earned a spot as a finalist for Player of the Year, though Isaac gives credit to his teammates.

“I’d say a ton of that credit goes to my teammates, obviously they trust me to make the right play. Tons of assists and just going one game at a time not really focusing on the points or the rebounds, kind of just playing let the game come to me,” Bruns said.

Bruns will take his talents to Vermillion next year to play at USD alongside his brother.

The boys Player of the Year will be announced in our KELOLAND Media Group Player of the Year Special, which airs on Saturday at 9:30 a.m.