PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — Our fifth finalist for the boys KELOLAND All-Star Player of the Year is Pierre’s Lincoln Kienholz, a multi-sport standout athlete who helped lead the Governors back to the state tournament this season.

Kienholz averaged 18.5 points and six rebounds for the Governors this season as he helped guide them back to the state tournament for the first time in six years. It carried extra meaning for them since they have been playing together for years.

“It’s just the people and teammates that I play with because I’ve been playing with all these teammates throughout my whole life, and I think they play a big role in my success,” Kienholz said.

“He’ll be the first to say that it has a lot to do with his teammates around him,” Pierre head coach Brianna Kusler said. “Lincoln is a very naturally gifted athlete. He has also put in a lot of time.”

And that success has helped him secure a nomination for Player of the Year.

“It’s just a huge, huge accomplishment because it’s just that people are recognizing you for your athletic abilities,” Kienholz said.

Standing at 6-foot-1-inch, there’s much more to his accolades than just on the floor.

“It’s certainly not just the pure athleticism. He’s put in a lot of time, and basketball is such a skill-dominant sport,” Kusler said.

And that athleticism has translated to more success than just on the floor. Kienholz also excelled in football and baseball and he sees similarities in all three sports.

“They all played a role in each other, just like with different movements and all that because there are some movements that you have to make in basketball that you’re going to have to make in football as well,” Kienholz said.

Despite his basketball talent, Kienholz will play football next year at Ohio State.