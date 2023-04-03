SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The high school basketball season came to a close in March across South Dakota. That means KELOLAND Sports is getting close to announcing our Player of the Year Finalists.

The KELOLAND Sports team has spent the last several weeks trying to narrow down a talented crop of players to just five on both the girls and boys side.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Starting on Monday, April 3, we’ll begin to announce our girls finalists one day at a time. The following week, we’ll do the same thing on the boys side until all of the nominees have been announced.

That’ll lead up to our KELOLAND Media Group Player of the Year Special, which is set to air on Saturday, April 15 on KELO-TV at 9:30 a.m. CT. That day, we’ll announce the two teams of the year as well as the two players of the year.