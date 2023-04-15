SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Hamlin and Dakota Valley have been named the KELOLAND All-Star Teams of the Year following undefeated seasons.

The Chargers were the only team in girls basketball to complete a perfect season, as they finished the year with a 25-0 record. Hamlin got over tough opponents during the season getting wins over some of the state’s best talent in Viborg-Hurley, Flandreau, St. Thomas More, Vermillion and many more.

The Chargers outscored their opponents by 26 points per contest as they allowed just 32 points each game defensively.

Dakota Valley completed its second straight undefeated season, following a perfect 26-0 year where it earned its second straight state championship. The Panthers set the record for the state’s longest win streak, which now stands at 53 straight games and counting.

Fueled by their offense, Dakota Valley left its mark on class ‘A’ boys basketball having posted 76 points per contest.

We’ll hear from both of the undefeated teams Monday and Tuesday on KELO-TV.