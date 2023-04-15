SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – The 2023 KELOLAND Media Group All-Star Players of the Year are Hamlin’s Kami Wadsworth and Dakota Valley’s Isaac Bruns.

Both seniors led their teams in scoring, leading to undefeated seasons and class ‘A’ state championships.

Wadsworth tallied 22 points per game, while leading the charge and helping the Chargers go unbeaten through the season. The senior was also critical for Hamlin in their tournament run as she posted 58 total points in their three state tournament wins.

“This is crazy, because we worked really hard this season and just to have some of it payoff and not just me, but my teammates worked hard, our coaches worked hard. I just feel kind of blessed; it’s awesome,” Wadsworth said.

Bruns was pivotal for a second-straight season in leading the Panthers to a state championship. He averaged a near double-double every game with 26 points and 9 rebounds a contest.

Bruns was a key part in the Panthers tourney run as he posted 73 points and 23 rebounds in the state tournament.

“Making the right plan at the right time. It might not have always been shooting the ball or scoring points, but doing that throughout the season led us to go on undefeated the last two years,” Bruns said. “It’s pretty cool award, I’m glad that you guys chose me and covered us throughout the year.”

Bruns and Wadsworth are now the seventh KELOLAND Players of the Year.