NORTH SIOUX CITY, S.D. (KELO) — The 4th nominee for the KELOLAND Media Group Girls All Star Basketball Player of the Year is Dakota Valley senior Rylee Rosenquist, who capped off her Panther career with a record-setting senior season.

“I’ve called her a bulldog for a really long time. She finds a way to finish around kids who are much, much bigger than her. She finds a way to defend kids who are much bigger than her; she’s feisty,” Dakota Valley Head Coach Tammy Lilly said.

That toughness was first developed at home playing against her younger brother, Randy, who starred himself this past season on the Dakota Valley boys team.

“It helped me a bunch but it was always a big fight at the end of who won and who actually cheated and who did all that. But I mean we were always in the driveway and when it was snowing outside we would go play ice basketball. There was some wipe outs and bruises but it was always fun,” Rosenquist stated.

En route to leading the Panthers to their second consecutive Class A state tournament appearance and a single season record 20 wins, Rosenquist would put up nearly 22 points and 10 rebounds a night while also having two separate games where she would tie the school record in assists with 10 in a single game, but as impressive as those numbers are, it’s her character that stood tallest.

“Kids look up to her. She is compassionate. She’s caring. She’s a sweet kid with a heart of gold and the little kids in the stands have had someone really, really good to look up to,” Lilly said.

“I would say just a person who always made it fun, always just had fun with it. In the end, it really is a game to have fun and to be with people who just love spending every day with,” Rosenquist said of her coaches and teammates.

Rosenquist leaves as Dakota Valley all-time leading scorer and will play college ball next season at Dakota Wesleyan.