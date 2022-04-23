SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Washington’s Ndjakalenga Mwenentanda and De Smet’s Kalen Garry have been named the 2022 KELOLAND Media Group All-Star Players of the Year.

Mwenentanda and Garry were named the Players of the Year during the All-Star Special on Saturday, April 23.

NDJAKALENGA MWENENTANDA – WASHINGTON SENIOR

Mwenentanda helped lead the Warriors to a 23-2 season in which they finished fifth in the state tournament.

Mwenentanda averaged nearly 19 points and eight rebounds this season. She also surpassed the thousand career point mark.

“It feels great and I couldn’t do it without my team and even the Washington support system that’s there at Washington. I feel like there’s definitely a great culture that is being built,” Mwenentanda said.

Mwenentanda will now head to Texas to play next fall.

KALEN GARRY – DE SMET SENIOR

Garry led the Bulldogs to their second straight Class ‘B’ State Championship, after finishing the year with a 25-1 record.

Garry collected 20 points and more than 6 rebounds per contest. He also eclipsed over two-thousand points in his storied career.

“Me and my friends have been in the gym constantly every night, since we were young, just dreaming of these big things that we could get done and so grateful that we achieved our goals. All of the awards, I’m so thankful to get. I’ve worked for them and I just feel so blessed to get the player of the year,” Garry said.

Garry becomes the first class ‘B’ boys player to receive the Player of the Year award. He’ll play next season at SDSU.