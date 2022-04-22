SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The KELOLAND Media Group All-Star Player of the Year Special returns this Saturday, April 23. We’ll unveil the 2022 Players and Teams of the Year.

Ten players have been nominated for the two Player of the Year awards. We’ll take a more in depth look at all the finalists.

Then we’ll announce the winners for the Team and Player of the Year awards for both the boys and girls.

The All-Star Player of the Year Show airs on Saturday, April 23 at 9:30 a.m. It will be hosted by KELOLAND’s Sean Bower and Tanner Castora.