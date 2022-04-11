SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The South Dakota High School basketball season wrapped up in March; it’s now time to recognize the top players in the state.

Over the next two weeks, KELOLAND Sports will be revealing the nominees for our All-Star Player of Year award.

We’ll first unveil the girls’ nominees during the week of April 11 with the players’ names being announced during KELOLAND News at 6. On KELOLAND News at 10, we’ll profile the nominee.

The week of April 18, we’ll name the boys’ nominees.

Then on SportsZone Saturday on April 23, we’ll announce the winners of the KELOLAND Sports All-Star Player of Year awards.