SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Our next nominee for the KELOLAND Media Group Girls All-Star Basketball Player of the Year is O’Gorman senior Hannah Ronsiek, who capped off a decorated career with a state championship.

Basketball runs in the Ronsiek family, with Hannah and her older siblings, Luke and Emma, all excelling on the court.

“We were always in the gym playing one-on-one and my dad would rebound for all of us. Yeah, it was very competitive growing up with them, especially Emma, who’s a very good basketball player. I always wanted to be like her,” O’Gorman senior Hannah Ronsiek said.

That competitive environment helped turn Ronsiek into a four-year varsity player for the Knights. It was after her sophomore season that Hannah really started to shine.

“Definitely just getting stronger. Sophomore year I was only really a shooter. Obviously, I had a couple moves to the hoop, but junior year and senior year I really focused on driving and posting up more,” Ronsiek said.

She led O’Gorman in scoring in the regular season, averaging 18.6 points per game, and then was the Knights leading scorer in each of their state tournament games during her senior season.

“She just understands game situations. Things that need to happen within the course of the game and that’s really important when you’re playing in big games and you’re playing in crunch situations and you have to make big plays,” Head Coach Kent Kolsrud said.

Ronsiek leaves O’Gorman with many individual accomplishments.

“To be able to score a thousand career points with the kind of attention she drew, to be the career steals leader, to be all-state three different times, all-conference three different times,” Kolsrud said.

But capped off her career with the most important accomplishment of all: a state championship.

“I was dreaming about it for so long, my entire high school. Sophomore year we were kind of favored to win it, so it was super disappointing. Then junior year we had that heartbreaker in the semifinals, so it was awesome we could end on that,” Ronsiek said.

The KELOLAND Media Group All Star Boys and Girls Basketball Players of the Year will be announced on a special SportsZone Saturday on April 23.