As a service to the community, KELOLAND TV will give station tours to small school and community groups. Individual tours are not available.

Tour times: 11:30 am & 4:30 pm

Groups of 20 or less

Age minimum: 7 years old.

Maximum of 2 tours per week.

No tours December 15 – January 2

No tours on Fridays and weekends.

No tours on station holidays – New Year’s Day, Memorial Day, July 4th, Labor Day, Thanksgiving (and the Friday after) and Christmas Day.

KELOLAND TV reserves the right cancel any tour at any time.

Please send tour requests to: promotions@keloland.com

Please include your name, phone #, group name, number in your group, and preferred tour time and date.

No phone calls please.