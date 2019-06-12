January 22, 2010 – KPLO Tower Falls

A massive ice storm topples the KPLO-TV tower on Medicine Butte near Reliance, SD. The 1,000 foot tower fell to the ground around 1 pm.

Also on this day Dave Dedrick, our beloved Captain 11, passes away.



February, 24 2011 – KELOLAND.com’s First Mobile App

With the explosion of the mobile device market KELOLAND.com debuts our first mobile news app!



May 10, 2011 – HD Syndicated Programming & Commercials

When KELOLAND TV began it’s HD capabilities it was only Network programming from CBS that was available in HD. Now we were able to broadcast syndicated programs as well as commercials in HD. KELOLAND was one step closer to becoming fully HD.



October 19, 2011 – KELOLAND TV in full HD

KELOLAND News at Five begins a new era of full high definition local broadcasts with a new set, new cameras and control room. Our newscasts were the first in South Dakota to use HD cameras both in the field and in the studio.



November 5, 2013 – KPLO New Tower Online

After 3 years and 10 months KPLO’s new tower goes live at 5:54pm at it’s new location 6 miles southwest of the former location on Medicine Butte.



November 12, 2013 – Media General Merger

Media General, Inc. closed on its business combination with New Young Broadcasting Holding Co., Inc. owners of KELOLAND TV. KELOLAND TV becomes part of a strong network of stations across the country.



November 30, 2015 – ION TV debuts

KELOLAND TV launches ION Television on digital channel 11.3. A couple weeks later the channel also begins broadcasting in KCLO.

Feburary 9, 2016 – New KELOLAND.com

KELOLAND.com launches a brand new website built from the ground up with modern programming to allow the site to be viewed on multiple screens.



January 17, 2017 – Nexstar Media Group Merger

Nexstar Media Group, Inc. closed on its business combination with Media General, Inc. owners of KELOLAND TV. KELOLAND TV becomes part of the strongest networks of stations across the country.