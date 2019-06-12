August 30, 2000 – KELOLAND TV Awarded Emmy for Public Service

KELOLAND TV has a long tradition of public service and has received many awards for service to the community. But this one stands out above the rest. The National Academy of Television Arts and Sciences awarded KELOLAND TV a National Emmy for Public Service. The award was for KELOLAND TV’s Tradition of Caring public service campaign. KELOLAND TV competed against TV stations from across the country in much larger markets. This award only reinforced our commitment to public service. Tradition of Caring continues as our main focus of public service.

April 2, 2001 – Wall Doppler Radar

In order to better serve our viewers in western KELOLAND, KELOLAND TV added a third live Doppler radar near Wall, SD. This radar site gave viewers a live sweeping view of storms throughout western KELOLAND. This radar site completed the 3-radar KELOLAND Live Doppler network. KELOLAND TV is the only television station to own and operate three live Doppler radars. KELOLAND Live Doppler gives you advanced warning of approaching storms. It’s the advantage you expect and trust from KELOLAND TV.

March 6, 2003 – HDTV comes to KELOLAND

Just like May 19, 1953, only a few viewers could see the debut of KELO-DT Channel 32. HDTV was now a reality in KELOLAND. Viewers need a HDTV-compatible television and a digital tuner to receive the signal. Like 1953, only a few viewers had the necessary equipment. That is changing quickly just as it did 50 years ago. Soon many viewers will be able to enjoy the superior picture and sound of HDTV. By Summer 2003, all of KELOLAND will be able to receive a digital signal.

January 27, 2004 – First Digital Only Station

KELOLAND TV launched South Dakota’s first digital-only station, UTV, on January 27, 2004. UTV was a UPN network affiliate. Later when UPN was bought out we switched to the newly formed MyNetwork TV and UTV became MyUTV. Our free over the air digital signal is on digital channel 11.2 in Sioux Falls, channel 6.2 in the Pierre area and channel 3.2 in the Watertown – Aberdeen area. MyUTV is one of the first stations in the country to take advantage of the digital broadcast spectrum to provide an additional programming outlet.

July 12, 2004 – WeatherNow

KELOLAND WeatherNow is your local weather channel. WeatherNow is local weather information every minute of every day. See the 7-day forecast, KELOLAND Live Doppler radar, weather updates, local weather maps, SkyCams and the current conditions. KELOLAND WeatherNow is on cable systems throughout KELOLAND. Ask your cable provider how you can watch KELOLAND WeatherNow.

December 11, 2007 – KELOLAND Live Doppler HD Debuts

KELOLAND TV introduces the first and only Dual Polarization weather radar in the region. Dual Pol radar sends out two beams – one horizontal and one vertical – giving us a 3D view of the storm. Dual Pol is more accurate that traditional Doppler radar especially in analyzing the type of precipitation that is falling.

April 13, 2009 – Founder Larry Bentson Dies

The last surviving founder of KELOLAND TV dies from cancer at the age of 87.

June 12, 2009 – DTV Conversion

KELOLAND TV ended analog broadcasting as part of the nationwide switch to digital. A comprehensive education campaign preceded the switch to keep viewers connected to their favorite television shows with either converter boxes or new digital televisions.