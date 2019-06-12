May 25, 1986 – Stero Sound

Sound finally caught up to the quality color picture when KELOLAND TV first broadcast in stereo. The first stereo program broadcast in KELOLAND was a Neil Diamond Special on CBS. Now with HDTV, viewers can hear some high definition programs in 5.1 Dolby Digital Surround Sound.

July 11, 1988 – Spacelink Satellite Truck

Continuing KELOLAND TV’s commitment to live coverage, SpaceLink, our satellite uplink truck, rolled into KELOLAND. With satellite uplink capability, KELOLAND news could report live from anywhere. Live news coverage, live events and uplinks for networks became routine for KELOLAND TV. It continues today with more live news coverage than any station in the area. From the old days of “live film” to live via satellite, KELOLAND TV has led the way in live news coverage.

November 28, 1988 – KCLO

KELOLAND TV was already operating a translator in Rapid City when KCLO-TV signed on as a full power satellite station. Now more Black Hills viewers could see KELOLAND TV. With the addition of KCLO, the KELOLAND coverage area was complete. KELOLAND TV serves viewers in nearly all of South Dakota, and rich portions of Iowa, Minnesota and Nebraska. KELOLAND is a land without borders that crosses many geographic, cultural and economic boundaries. KELOLAND is “Your Home”.