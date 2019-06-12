1970-1979

January 11, 1975 – KELO Tower Collapses Again

Sound finally caught up to the quality color picture when KELOLAND TV first broadcast in stereo. The first stereo program broadcast in KELOLAND was a Neil Diamond Special on CBS. Now with HDTV, viewers can hear some high definition programs in 5.1 Dolby Digital Surround Sound.

December 19, 1975 – New KELO Tower Operational

The final 2000-foot tower near Rowena, SD began operations, but that didn’t end the tower troubles for KELOLAND TV. In the years that followed, KDLO-TV’s tower collapsed and KELO lost other microwave and translator sites to storms and other reasons. Through it all KELOLAND TV is thankful for the patience of our loyal viewers.


 

