1950’s Photo Gallery

  • Billboard advertising the coming of KELO-TV
  • Another display announcing KELO-TV
  • Display window at the Hollywood Theater, first home of KELO-TV
  • The Hollywood Theater marquee. This was KELO-TV’s home from 1953-1959.
  • 13th and Phillips Ave used to be a car dealership until KELO-TV studio was built here.