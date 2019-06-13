Take KELOLAND wherever you go with the KELOLAND News app! Get the latest news, weather, and sports on our FREE mobile app. We’ve taken the best features from the KELOLAND.com and rolled it into a mobile experience that is a must on your Android, iPhone, iPod Touch, or iPad. It makes viewing and sharing the news easy.

Download the App by searching for “KELOLAND” in either the App Store for iPhone/iPod Touch/iPad, or in the Google Play Market for most Android devices.

Customizable Push Notifications

There’s a new way to keep in touch with the news that matters to you. Our push notification service allows you to select the topics that you want to hear about. For example, if you only want to hear about sports you could select just that category and not get notifications on general news alerts. Select as many or as little as you wish.

It’s easy to set up and you can change your preferences at any time. This is how the process looks from another Nexstar station’s app in our group.



To get back into the push notification selections, click on the bell in the upper right corner of the home screen and then click on the options icon in the upper right corner.

Other Features