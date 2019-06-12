KELOLAND Brand Guide

Below are the approved logos for KELOLAND TV. Modification of these logos is prohibited. Space around logo should be equal to the white space seen around the logos below with exception for the dot com logos. The space above and below the dot com logos should be equal to the space on the sides. To download files, just click on the icon for the file type you need. If you need a file type that is not represented here, please contact jstaples@keloland.com.

KELOLAND Media Group Logo

Our full detail color logo. Only available in JPG and PNG files. KELOLAND Media Group Vector Logo

Vector version of our logo. PMS color codes are below for reference. KELOLAND Media Group Vector Logo

Black and White Vector version of our logo. KELOLAND Television Logo

Our full detail color logo. It was created in a 3D program and is only available in JPG and PNG files. KELOLAND Television Vector Logo

Vector version of our logo. PMS color codes are below for reference. KELOLAND Television Vector Logo

Black and White Vector version of our logo. KELOLAND.com Logo

Full color logos are available in AI, EPS, and JPG.. KELOLAND.com Logo

Black and white logos are available in AI, EPS, and JPG. Live Doppler Color Logo

Color version of our Live Doppler logo. Live Doppler B&W Logo

Black and white vector version of our logo. MyUTV Color Logo

Color vector version of the MyUTV logo. Also PNG and JPG versions. MyUTV B&W Logo

Black and white vector version of the MyUTV logo. Also PNG and JPG versions. My-UTV.com Logo

Color My-UTV.com logos. My-UTV.com B&W Logo

Black and white version of My-UTV.com logo.